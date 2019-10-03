The Cedartown City Commission will need a work session to discuss several items coming before them in the weeks and months ahead on Monday, Oct. 7.
Commissioners have an agenda that includes hearing from Kevin McAuliff from the Northwest Georgia Regional Commission on the opportunities available to utilize historic preservation surveys and tax credits for projects, which includes federal and state dollars.
Future spending will also be involved in a pair of topics - 911 system upgrades and how the city will dispose of sludge - as well as how the city plans to handle small cell wireless facilities as networks begin upgrading in the near future.
Cedartown's board will also be reviewing committee appointments.
The work session is open to the public and begins at 6 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 7 in the Commission Meeting Room at Cedartown's City Hall at 201 East Ave.
Commissioners will be back the following week on Monday, Oct. 14 for their regular monthly session.