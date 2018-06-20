Guzman, Madden and Hollis all to get added responsibilities
The City of Cedartown will see changes in leadership in the future such as members in their ranks getting new roles to fill.
Bill Fann requested for the promotion of Edward Guzman, Aimee Madden and Hollis Jackson during the June session of the City Commission.
Guzman will begin training as the assistant city manager and Madden will begin training as the assistant city clerk. This plan for the future will ideally set up a smooth succession plan when long-term members retire.
Fann said their promotions went into effect immediately. As assistants, they would be able to learn the ropes of the trade and gain experience for their upcoming roles on the job.
Not yet full-time, Guzman and Madden will still retain their other duties as well. Madden, for example, will still retain her role as the city’s Public Information Officer.
“I am excited for the opportunity to serve in this new position with the City. Except for the years I spent studying at the University of Georgia, I have spent my entire life in Cedartown, “ Madden said. “I love my hometown, and I am humbled at being offered the prospect of taking my work in local government to the next level.”
Guzman felt much the same as he takes on new responsibilities as well.
“I am grateful and humbled that our commissioners have put their trust in me to fulfill this role,” he said.” “I am looking forward to serving the residents of Cedartown in this new capacity.”
Both Guzman and Madden will begin to attend training sessions to gradually step into their roles. The duties that they will begin to learn will come as a slow transition.
“They will change very slowly,” Fann said. “Just because there’s not extra people. But over the next six to 12 months, they will be switching gears and Aimee will be learning what Carol Crawford, the city clerk does now.”
While Madden attends city clerk certification training, Guzman will be more exposed to the life of a city manager. Fann said he will bring him to more of the meetings that were not previously available before.
Fann, not worried about time, said that both Guzman and Madden are both reliable, dependable, responsible and very involved in the community. He said they are the future of the organization and so they should be given these responsibilities.
Along with exciting promotions, Fann introduced a new position. The position gives Hollis Jackson more responsibility. Previously, Jackson maintained the maintenance responsibilities for One Door Polk.
Fann said this is not something he does often. While this is a rare occurrence to the city commissioners, Fann shows faith in everyone he has promoted.
“I want him to have maintenance responsibility for more than just One Door Polk,” Fann said. “He has so much more experience than other we have on staff, and I want to utilize it and give him more responsibility.”
Now, Jackson’s new position will cover the maintenance of multiple facilities, primarily buildings.
Editor Kevin Myrick contributed to this report.