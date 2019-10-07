Ebenezer AME Church at 305 MLK, Jr. Boulevard Cedartown, Georgia is conducting a Revival each Tuesday at 7:00 PM in the month of October. The theme is “It Takes a Woman” and the Church has engaged a list of ‘Women in God’s Word’ to revive all in attendance.
Through the rest of the month, they’ll be hosting Rev. Rachael Jones on Oct. 8, Rev. Dr. Samia P. Giddings on Oct. 15, Rev. Cynthia P. McDonald, Ph.D. on Oct. 22, and Rev. Sidnetta Brown on Oct. 29.
In conjunction with its October revival, Ebenezer is coordinating Breast Cancer Awareness Month with Theta Omicron Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Chapter member, Rev. Rachael Jones, is the speaker for Ebenezer’s revival on October 8. Mrs. Rachel Jones serves as the chapter’s Women’s Health Chairman. She is the daughter of the late Pastor Nim B. Russell and Evangelist Julia P. Russell of Thankful Baptist Church, Rome, GA, and is a graduate of the University of West Georgia (UWG). Jones received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from UWG and currently works for Humana Health Insurance as a Prior Authorization Review Nurse for Medicare.
Except for skin cancer, breast cancer is the most common cancer in women in the United States according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Deaths from breast cancer have declined over time, but remain the second leading cause of cancer death among women overall and is the leading cause of cancer death among Hispanic women. Black women have a higher rate of death from breast cancer than white women. Although breast cancer screening cannot prevent breast cancer, it can help find breast cancer early when it is easier to treat. It is important to get a mammogram and to talk to your doctor about which breast cancer screening tests are right for you and when you should have them.
In addition to educating communities about breast cancer, Ebenezer and Theta Omicron Omega encourage attendees of the Revival to participate in the chapter’s “Soles for Souls” and “Eyeglasses for the Lion Club” Projects. “If you have any male or female (adults and children) gently worn and/or new shoes, any old prescription or reading glasses you would like to donate, please bring them with you any night of Revival. Ebenezer will get them to the proper sources”, encourages Mrs. Sherry Turner, chapter President.
The Theta Omicron Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated® was established in 1967 and has implemented programs of service impacting countless lives in the Bartow, Carroll, Floyd, and Polk Counties. For more information about the Chapter visit www.too1908.org.