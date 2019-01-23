The Cedartown Church of God is hosting a pair of events this weekend at their sanctuary, one to benefit Stacy Watters and the other bringing in an award-winning family of singers.
On Saturday evening, Jan. 26, the church invites the community to come participate in a benefit singing with The Shirleys and the Wilkes to help out Watters. The event begins at 6:30 p.m.
Additionally on Sunday morning, they'll host Southern Gospel Singing with The Wilkes Family again. The program starts with regular services at 11 a.m.
Cedartown Church of God is located on West Avenue in Cedartown. Visit their Facebook page to find out more information.