“Candy Lane” – what a sweet parade theme! The City of Cedartown wants to remind schools, churches, businesses and other organizations to participate in this year’s Christmas parade.
One important factor to note about this year’s parade: it’s on Saturday, Dec. 7. Traditionally, Cedartown has held their Christmas parades on a Thursday evening. This year, the parade committee decided to try a Saturday parade in hopes that those wishing to attend could do so without being rushed or taking off early from work.
The time of the parade and the parade route has not changed, it will start at 6 p.m. and begin at Marietta Street. It will disperse in the parking lot behind Popeye’s restaurant.
The annual event attracts thousands to downtown Cedartown. Pick a place along Main Street in Historic Downtown – any sidewalk gives a good view.
The theme for this year’s parade is “Candy Lane.” Groups wishing to be eligible for prize money for best float must stick to the theme.
Prizes will be awarded in three categories and all entries will be judged based on the theme. Category one will be a church division with a $500 first place prize, a $300 second place prize and a $200 third place prize. Category two will be an open division with a $500 first place prize, a $300 second place prize and a $200 third place prize. Category three is “Most Outstanding” with only a first-place award of $500.
The City is pleased to announce that the parade’s grand marshal will be recently retired City Clerk Carol Crawford. Crawford dedicated decades of service to the City of Cedartown as chief records keeper and secretary to the City’s many boards and committees. Crawford retired in September of 2019 with 27 years of employment at the City.
The deadline to enter a float in the 2019 Cedartown Christmas Parade is Monday, Dec. 2 at 5 p.m. Registration forms and rules can be found online by clicking HERE and on the City’s Facebook and Twitter account. A rain date of Friday, Dec. 13 at 6 p.m. has been selected.