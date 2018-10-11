Cedartown's commissioners helped clarify the once unclear rules surrounding street-legal vehicles, and while citizen Billy Grant won't get to drive what he’d prefer through Main Street, his case helped highlight information other disabled citizens could use in future Americans with Disability Act (ADA) issues.
Those with movement impairing disabilities naturally still need to get around, but which vehicles can be used where is always an issue.
Grant was planning to buy something akin to a John Deere’s Gator or Yamaha’s Viking, and with their hands tied, the city offered alternatives.
“When Georgia law speaks of an electric personal assisted device, which are designed for handicap persons, those are defined as self-balancing, two non-tandem wheel devices designed to transport one person. They may not have than one horsepower or exceed 20 miles per hour,” Cedartown Police Chief Jamie Newsome said.
Those looking for a mobility device will have to shop within the state's boundaries.
The city of Cedartown has its own ordinance pertaining to the topic, but since the municipal code cannot trump state regulations, no ordinance amendment could loosen the above regulations.
Electric wheelchairs and similar devices are fine when they meet the state and city's limits, but Grant was looking for a more powerful means of transportation.
Instead, the commissioners suggested golf carts as a safe, legal option for those in need of an extra boost to their mobility, but drivers would still need insurance and proper paperwork before taking to the streets.
“We have something that, as far as I know, no other municipality around here has,” Commissioner Matt Denton said. “You can get yourself a golf cart. But I like that anybody can do it-- as long as it is done the right way.”
More information on ADA can be found at https://www.ada.gov/.