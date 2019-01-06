When his team needed him the most, Zah Frazier came through. The senior forward for Cedartown had the game of his life in their region-opening win over Cartersville at home.
For the Bulldogs, the win over the Canes snapped a 6-game losing streak over their region foe that dated back 7 years ago. Coming into Jan. 4, the last time Cedartown’s boys had defeated Cartersville was in 2012.
The Canes led 13-12 after one period before the Bulldogs would battle back to control a 27-24 lead at the half.
Thanks to an impressive 10-point third period by Zah Frazier and multiple three-pointers made by Jeremiah Johnson and Elijah Pace, Cedartown opened a 46-35 lead heading into the final period. In the fourth, Cartersville threatened but it was too little, too late, as the Bulldogs claimed a 62-54 win.
As mentioned earlier, Zah Frazier had his best varsity game in a Bulldogs uniform, scoring 27 points and grabbing 15 rebounds, recording another double-double in what has been an unbelievable senior season for the 6’5 forward. Fellow senior Elijah Pace scored 11 points and Jeremiah Johnson recorded 11 points and 7 rebounds.
Jayden Johnson had a great night crashing the boards, tallying 12 rebounds and finishing with 6 points.
Cedartown’s win improved them to 7-5 on the season, but most importantly the win made them 1-0 in region play.
Then things didn't turn out so well for the team on Saturday. Having to face off against one of the most athletic teams in the state, Cedartown fell 73-49.
The Cedartown faithful were frustrated as they watched the Bulldogs fall despite a tie at halftime.
Unfortunately for the Bulldogs, the Grangers brought their A-game in the second half and that was too much for the defense. LaGrange opened up a 48-34 lead heading into the final period and did not slow down.
DJ Frazier led all Cedartown scorers with 11 points. Jayden Johnson also scored double-digits points, finishing with 10 points and 8 rebounds. MJ Holiday finished with 7 points, and Michael Walker added 6 points off the bench. Billy Darden scored 5 points. Despite having a career game in the Cartersville win on Friday, Zah Frazier finished with only 4 points and 7 rebounds.
The Bulldogs will look to bounce back on Tuesday, as they will face the Central Carroll Lions in a road contest. Central came into Friday 5-9 overall and 0-1 in region games.