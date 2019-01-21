Cartersville’s boys basketball team avenged their early-season loss to Cedartown on Saturday evening, securing a 61-47 win over the Dawgs. For Cedartown, the loss dropped them to 8-11 overall, and 2-5 in region play.
Cedartown led 22-20 at halftime, but the Cartersville offense woke up in a big way scoring 41 points in the second half. The Bulldog offense simply could not keep up with the Canes, explaining the 14-point loss in Bartow County.
Jayden Johnson had arguably his best night as a Bulldog on Saturday, finishing with a double-double of 14 points and 12 rebounds. His brother, Jeremiah, also was in double-digits scoring with 10. MJ Holiday added 9 points, and Elijah Pace connected on two three-pointers.
Saturday's loss came off a big win this past Friday night at home, when Cedartown's star freshman came through for his team.
MJ Holiday hit the game-winning free throw that propelled Cedartown over Chapel Hill 53-52. Thanks to a huge second period, the Bulldogs led 34-24.
After holding a 44-37 lead heading into the fourth interval, Cedartown’s 7-point advantage disintegrated.
Chapel Hill brought forth a ferocious offensive attack in the last few minutes, eventually taking the lead with only minutes left in the game. The Bulldogs then kept the ball, and Holiday drew a foul, sinking the free throw to give his team the one-point win.
Zah Frazier had another double-double in the game, finishing with 16 points and 15 rebounds. Jeremiah Johnson added 11 points, and Elijah Pace and Jayden Johnson both scored 10 points each. The aforementioned Holiday scored 6 points, but none were bigger than the game-winning free throw in the waning moments of the game.
Cedartown’s next game will be Tuesday, as they will host LaGrange. The region contest, which will tip at 7:30 pm at Cedartown High School, will be Cedartown’s chance to avenge a loss to the Grangers back on Jan. 5.