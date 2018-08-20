Abandoned buggies banned, vacant property registry approved by commissioners
A pair of new ordinances approved by the Cedartown City Commission continues their efforts to fight blight communitywide.
Both received unanimous approval by the board during their August regular session, along with an update to the city’s personnel policy which has been two year in the making.
When it comes to the problem of blight within the city limits, the commission approved the first of two ordinances in hopes they’ll be able to control abandoned buggies left behind by careless customers taking them home, or those who technically own the shopping carts will face confiscation and sale of their buggies if they fail to keep them within their store’s area.
City Manager Bill Fann said it is an ongoing problem with an easy solution.
“This is what is being done throughout our area, at least in regards to shopping carts,” Fann said. “Folks walk to the store, get groceries and take their shopping carts home with them to carry what they bought. They’ll dispose of it in the most convenient place.”
It usually means those buggies end up in front of abandoned structures, or in spots city public works employees usually find difficult to reach once they are pushed by severe weather toward ditches, streams and creeks. City officials say if stores can't curtail customers from carrying off carts, they’ll take them off their hands and sell them if need be.
So to fix the problem, stores will now be responsible for clearly marking their carts with the name of the owner, and if someone is caught taking it from the store’s property they’ll face penalties for doing so.
Any kind of abandonment of the shopping cart in any area within the city outside of the store’s parking lot is also prohibited.
Once passed, the new ordinance went into effect along with a rule about confiscation. If shopping carts are found and not claimed by the owner within 60 days, the city will dispose of them in the same way they dispose of any other confiscated property, usually via surplus sales.
The ordinance didn’t include any mention specific fines or fees for shopping cart abandonment within the code section within the new city ordinance, but did refer to section 1-13 of the city’s code allowing for some leeway for penalties for violations, which can result in a fine no more than $1,000 or imprisonment of a term no more than six months.
Commissioners also approved the establishment of a vacant property owners list via ordinance as their second measure to control blight. If someone is listed as the owner of a property that stays vacant for more than 30 days, they’re required to register their name and contact information with the city from now on.
That was approved in an effort to cut down on the amount of out-of-area property owners who have allowed yards to overgrow and structures left unkempt over time to seek to make those properties safer for the community as a whole and prevent crime.
Thus the new vacant property registry will require the owner to provide the city with official information for contacting a party responsible for bringing vacant properties into compliance and not have to go down a road of having dilapidated homes be condemned and torn down.
City Manager Bill Fann said the registry is intended to help bring properties within code that have been vacant for a long period of time, either without a structure and overgrown or with one.
“It’s not likely that we’re going to have a blight issue with a property in two weeks,” Fann said.
It also won’t include areas like wooded lots that have remained that way for a long time, or spaces that are obviously maintained on a regular schedule.
Additionally, ensuring updated information on vacant properties also gives the city needed information to make sure owners are keeping up on their local property taxes and not neglecting annual payments.
The property can be removed once it is no longer considered vacant, or in most cases when the city is dealing with blight, is out of foreclosure.
An additional $75 administrative fee is required to be paid to be included to cover the cost for the establishment and upkeep of the list itself. Also, the ordinance does establish appeal procedures for those who feel they’re being unfairly required to register.
Like the shopping cart ordinance, no specific fines are mentioned for violating the ordinance but generally procedures exist to allow for fines or jail time should the need arise and charges be filed in court against a violator.
Commissioners also approved of a much-needed update to the city’s personnel policy that concluded a tw0-year process for Amy Orebaugh, who also handles the city’s finances.
Fann commended her for a job well done during discussion of changes to the ordinance, which were mainly focused on revisions meant to cut down on repetition and inconsistencies in policies, and come in line with state and federal laws. ‘
However the revisions still need a final review from City Attorney Carey Pilgrim before becoming set in stone, and commissioners voted for approval based on his look over what is in writing before it becomes set in stone as policy moving forward.