The Cedartown Bulldogs saw their season come to an end last night, falling 81-40 to St. Pius X.
Cedartown fell behind early and was not able to catch back up, taking on one of the top 5 teams in the state.
After one period, the Golden Lions held a 21-5 lead over the Bulldogs.
They continued to pour it on in the second and held a commanding 45-21 halftime lead. Despite a valiant second half effort by the Bulldogs, it was too little, too late.
The loss marks the end of the high school basketball career for two senior Bulldogs- Zah Frazier and Elijah Pace.
Both were held to only 2 points by the St. Pius X defense.
The leading scorers for Cedartown were MJ Holiday and Jeremiah Johnson, who had 12 and 9 respectively.
This marks the end of the season for Cedartown basketball, which saw one of its most prosperous seasons in a long while.
The Bulldogs made the playoffs for the first time in a decade, and upped last year’s win total by one game. They finish the season 13-16 overall and went 5-7 in region play.
Cedartown entered the playoff the fourth seed in Region 5-4A.
After a solid regular season in which Cedartown finished 12-13, they entered the region tournament with the intent to prove that they could get the 10-year-old monkey off their back, and finally punch a ticket to the playoffs.
After falling behind initially to Chapel Hill in the first round, the Bulldogs bounced back- as they have all season- and erased a 16 point deficit. They defeated the Panthers in dramatic fashion 58-55, clinching their playoff spot for the first time in a decade. Tough losses to Sandy Creek and Troup County in the rest of the tournament solidified their fourth seed spot.
“I am extremely excited for these kids to experience playoff basketball. This season has been filled with ups and downs, but none of that matters at this point,” Frazier said in previous reporting before the tournament game.