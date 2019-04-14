The Cedartown Bulldogs and Lady Bulldogs basketball programs celebrated some solid seasons for 2019, with players and coaches gathering to enjoy a night together after a couple months of rest off the court.
Both programs held their annual awards banquet to provide players who stood out solidly for the Bulldogs and Lady Bulldogs both on and off the court. Those include Pride Award winners Jadon Powell and Delecia McSpadden for the Bulldogs and Lady Bulldogs in 2019.
Also honored were team captains, Lady Bulldog and senior Tamera Beeman along with McSpadden, along with Bulldogs Zahquan Frazier and Elijah Pace. The teams also honored scholar athletes during the 2018-19 season.