The Cedartown Bulldogs baseball team came into Tuesday’s road contest at Bremen looking to extend their undefeated streak. Unfortunately, they fell to 2-1 on the year before they bounced back on Wednesday.
The 3-1 Bulldogs opened scoring first on Tuesday, as sophomore Corbin Cuzzort came around to score in the top of the first inning.
The Blue Devils brought home two runs in the bottom of the second, controlling a 2-1 lead. The lead would not last long, though, as Jacob Bradshaw and Cade Smith would score in the fourth, once again giving their team a one-run advantage.
Unfortunately, Bremen’s scoring was too much for Cedartown, as they took the lead in a three-run fifth inning, solidifying their 5-3 victory.
Dalton Bowman, Easton Oxenrider, and Brycen Cheatwood all recorded RBIs for Cedartown on Tuesday evening. Sadly, no Bulldogs had more than one hit in the match-up, and their inability to capitalize with runners in scoring position sealed their fate in the loss.
The good news for the Bulldogs came on the bounce back from this early season blunder on Wednesday.
Cedartown came away with a 18-10 win over the Tigers at home, though details about the game weren't immediately available.
The game was originally scheduled to be played at Adairsville High School, but following a power outage at AHS, the game was moved to CHS.
The Bulldogs are set to play again on Friday against Woodland in the Bartow County Championship tournament at 7:30 p.m., if the weather cooperates.
