The 2019 Cedartown baseball season started off on a good note Monday evening, as the Bulldogs downed the visiting Chattooga Indians 6-2.
Cedartown’s offense produced enough early on to withstand a Chattooga comeback later in the game.
The Bulldogs opened scoring in the second inning, bringing three runs across the plate. With the bases loaded and two outs, sophomore Corbin Cuzzort swung on a first pitch fastball, sending it all the way to the warning track. Taji Hudson (who was courtesy running for Tyler Gosdin), Brycen Cheatwood, and Griffin Elder all came around to score. The 3 RBI double gave Cedartown a 3-0 lead.
The lead was increased in the third inning, as the Bulldogs brought across three more runs. With one out, Shorter commit Easton Oxenrider hit a double. Following his hit, senior Dalton Bowman hit a double himself, allowing the sophomore to score easily. After two walks and a strikeout, Griffin Elder came to the plate with the bases loaded.
The powerful junior sent a laser to the outfield, allowing Carson Shelton (courtesy running for Bowman) and Jacob Bradshaw to cross home plate.
After back-to-back productive innings, the Cedartown offense was unable to add to their 6-0 lead in the final 4 innings. Thanks to stellar pitching and fundamental defense, the Bulldogs did not squander the lead. Chattooga’s Caleb Veitch and Ryan Hedgecoth scored in the top of the fourth, but that was the only success the Indians had offensively at the Dawg Pound.
Senior Tyler Gosdin was credited with the season opening win, going 5 innings with only one hit allowed and no earned runs. Cade Dingler came in for the save, tossing two hitless innings. Offensively for the Bulldogs, Couzzort went 1-3 in the leadoff spot, finishing with 3 runs batted in. Griffin Elder was 1-2 with RBI, and Dalton Bowman went 1-3 with one run batted in. Easton Oxenrider and Jacob Bradshaw both had a hit and came around to score on the day.
Up next for Cedartown baseball will be a road contest on Thursday, as they will meet familiar foe Chattooga in Summerville. The game is currently schedule for a 5:30 p.m. first pitch. They will continue marching along Saturday, hosting the Coosa Eagles for a doubleheader at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. in Cedartown.
The Bulldogs and rival Rockmart were supposed to tangle for the first time during the season on Tuesday, but that game got rained out. It has been rescheduled for March 11 at 5:30 p.m.