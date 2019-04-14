The Cedartown Bulldogs fell just into the right spot to make it into the Class 4A playoffs this season. Securing a third place spot heading into the final two games of the regular season, they got a victory just in time in 5-4A play with the help of solid work on the mound to end the week.
Dalton Bowman only allowed three runs over seven innings of work in Cedartown’s 8-3 win over Troup County on April 12, and struck out five to defeat who was the 5-4A leader until the Bulldogs victory. Cedartown used the win to bounce back from a two-game losing streak started early in the week when the Bulldogs dropped a 2-1 loss to Central to split with the Lions and end the region series, and then on April 10 fell to Troup County in game 1 in a 2-0 loss.
With the win, Cedartown secured their spot and are tied with LaGrange heading into a stormy series against the Cartersville Purple Hurricanes. The 21-4 Hurricanes team are 8-1 overall in region play and are in the running for a region championship with Troup County (11-13) now just a game behind at 8-2 in 5-4A.
Cedartown fell into third place tied with a 6-4 record in the region (14-12 overall) are ahead of LaGrange (11-16-1, 6-4) after splitting with the Grangers earlier in the season.
This gives Cedartown at least a third seed position in the playoffs in the region if Cartersville and Troup County lose no more games this year.
Cedartown starts off with their two game series over Cartersville on Monday after press time on the road, and return home for the final game of the season on Wednesday, April 17 with a 5:55 p.m. start time planned for both games.