After last Friday night’s win over Southeast Whitfield, the Cedartown Bulldogs will look to send shockwaves through the state in their upcoming region opener. If they can ride the wave of momentum they have, take advantage of opportunities, and get a little luck along the way, Cedartown might just be able to take down Cartersville next Friday in Bartow County.
The potential upset will be no easy task for the Bulldogs, though. Cartersville is just as good as advertised. The 4-0 Canes, now coached by Conor Foster, have shown all season they have not lost a step since the offseason departure of legendary head coach Joey King.
In the all-time series between the two longtime region foes, Cedartown holds a 25-21-3 advantage. Recently, though, success has been hard to come by for the Bulldogs in the rivalry. The Canes have won each of the three matchups since Region 5-4A was created in 2016. The last time Cedartown beat Cartersville was a 18-10 victory back in 2011, when both teams were members of Region 7-3A. For reference, the seniors on both teams were in fourth grade at the time.
However, last year’s matchup showed anything is possible. Despite Cedartown’s slow start in 2018, the Bulldogs came within a missed extra point of going to overtime with the eventual state runners-up, as the Canes won at Doc Ayers Field 21-20. Cedartown’s defense did as good a job as any in containing the opposing quarterback, Louisville commit Tee Webb. The Louisville commit now has a year of starting experience under his belt and has shredded opposing defenses so far in 2019.
Cartersville narrowly escaped an upset in week one. The Canes won at Allatoona 14-13. However, it is fair to note that the Buccaneers are the no. 5 team in 6A. Following that win, Cartersville blew out Luella 47-0 and McNair 51-0 before their road win at 7A Cherokee on Friday night. Though many regional analysts put the no. 1 team in 4A on upset alert, the Canes started out hot and cruised to a 28-7 win in Canton.
With region play starting Friday night, all eyes will be on Weinman Stadium. The Cedartown Bulldogs will aim for a huge win over an annual powerhouse in Cartersville. Will the young Bulldogs be up for the task? The plays will tell the tale next Friday night in Bartow County.
Kick-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, at Weinman Stadium in Cartersville. Pregame coverage will be underway at 6 p.m. on WGAA Radio (106.1 FM and AM 1340), followed by kickoff 90 minutes later on the Big Double A.
Find coverage of the game in the coming week’s edition of the Standard Journal, or online on Saturday morning.