Cedartown High School's art club showed off their talents by once again painting murals on their city's Pizza Hut, and with fall and Halloween themed windows lining the store, Cedartown is looking more festive.
The students drafted the designs and Cedartown High art teacher Joyce Lyday selected the best for the murals.
With no extra credit being offered, it was a passion for art and the chance at real-world experience that brought the artists together on October 17.
“What I hope they get is an opportunity to see art at work in real life,” Lyday said. “What a job using art might be like. This year, we're doing fall and Halloween. Part of the reason we're doing Halloween is because I think there's going to be a trunk-or-treat event, and they want to attract families and children.”
The Halloween paintings can easily be removed after the holiday, but the fall artwork will remain until at least Thanksgiving.
Many students who contributed to last year's murals returned, and Lyday felt her students had clearly improved.
“I've seen a lot of maturity, advancement, and sophistication with their techniques,” Lyday said. “(The club helps prepare them) by teaching them how to draw realistically and teaching different types of drawing- landscape, portraiture.”
The club has painted at a few other locations, and businesses looking to commission the students can email Lyday at jlyday@polk.k12.ga.us for potential collaborations.
“We've done painting at this location, we did the same thing at Papa John's, and we also did the Verizon windows for Christmas,” Lyday said.
With the restaurant's artistic makeover completed, the students were treated to food before they returned home to their school work.