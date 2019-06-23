The Cedartown 10-and-under all-star team didn’t get the big win they wanted last Tuesday, but they did well enough to make it to the next round on the state level.
The team is advancing to the Dizzy Dean Georgia State Tournament at the end of the week on June 28, with additional information set to be announced in days to come on dates and times of games, and where the Cedartown team is playing in the days to come.
Cedartown first played against Bowdon after a forfeit for the 13 seed on Sunday advanced players to their Tuesday night game. After a win over Bowdon, Cedartown advanced to the championship game and finished up in second place against Villa Rica, who was top seeded and beat out Haralson and Temple to advance to the championship game.
Meanwhile, Cedartown Youth Baseball also announced fall baseball information will be forthcoming soon and additional signup information will be available at their website at cedartownyouthbaseball.com, or on Facebook at facebook.com/theCYB.