Teachers from around Polk School District got to share in the love in a variety of ways during National Teacher Day on May 7. Yet one of the sweetest treats of all came from Cedarstream during last week’s event.
The company sent out {span}cupcakes and a personalized card to each school signed by their employees on May 7 with help from WGAA 1340 AM and 106.1 FM as well.
{span}Newly hired addition to the company Merari Morales additionally thanked educators for the hard work they give daily to students.