The Cedarstream Company, Inc. is an honored award winner in the 2019 Golden Image Award Competition for their work in Simulated Process printing. Winners were announced at the PRINTING United 2019 trade show in Dallas, Texas on October 23 through 25.
The Cedarstream team returns from Texas with three Golden Image Awards. Those include a Gold Ribbon in Simulated/Index printing, a Silver Ribbon in Simulated/Index Printing, and the overall People’s Choice Award.
“Winning the SGIA Golden Image Award is an honor as well as an opportunity to evaluate our work by comparing it against some of the best companies in the industry” Cedarstream President Jamie Morris said. “Winning The Gold and Silver, as well as People’s Choice Award is truly a testament to the dedicated staff, equipment, and processes we share with our clients throughout the United States.”
The Golden Image Award Competition is a prestigious competition hosted annually by the Specialty Graphic Imaging Association (SGIA). The competition conducted annually since 1981 honors industry leading printing in over 50 categories.
The 2019 competition required judges to assess over 231 entries from 71 different companies.
The Cedarstream Company offers congratulations to all 2019 Golden Image winners. Additionally, they would like to offer appreciation to SGIA for the opportunity to display a range of printing technologies in a competitive format.
Morris further added that “Our industry is growing and changing daily, and we are excited to be a competitive player in the textile printing world.”
Founded in 1987, Cedarstream is a national leader in the decorating industry. Their capabilities at their new facility in the Northside Industrial Park in Cedartown include screen printing, digital printing, hybrid printing and embroidery.