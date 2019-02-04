The Super Bowl has come and gone, and as people are packing up and leaving Atlanta this morning from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport heading back home.
As they pass by the gift shops they'll have the opportunity to take home a memento not just of the big game, but of Cedartown as well.
Cedarstream cranked up their presses around 11:30 p.m. last night to complete the order for the first batch of New England Patriots t-shirts for sale today in the airport, and more are to come in the aftermath of the 13-3 win over the Los Angeles Rams.
Jamie Morris, co-owner of the company with his wife Darcy, said they'd already completed an order over the past two weeks to ensure fans could buy t-shirts on game day at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Sunday. Those shirts featured both the Rams and the Patriots.
He said the work was just one of many big jobs coming for Cedarstream, who completed their move during recent weeks from their former home on Main Street in downtown Cedartown to their new spacious home in the city's Northside Industrial Park off of the Highway 27 bypass.
"And we've got plenty more room to grow," Darcy Morris said.
Their buildings on Main Street are set to be re-purposed for other ideas for growth the Morris family has, but aren't yet ready to announce plans. They also operate the Cedartown Museum of Coca-Cola Memorabilia.
The Morris's will hold an official grand opening of the new Cedarstream facility later in the year.