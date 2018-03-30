Cedarstream needs the public's help to get a chance at a small business grant up for grabs thanks to FedEx.
The local company is vying to get enough votes before next Wednesday, April 4 in order to be listed in the top 700 companies across the United States that get to move on in hopes of winning a $25,000 grant from the shipping giant.
Anyone can cast a vote once every 24 hours -- names and email addresses are required -- at the FedEx website for the online contest. If Cedarstream makes it into the round of 700 businesses after the voting ends, judges will then review applications and narrow the list down to a next round of 100, which then requires the company to submit a further video presentation for FedEx.
The printing company owned by the Morris family in Cedartown announced an expansion and forthcoming construction of a new headquarters and manufacturing facility at the Northside Industrial Park last August. A groundbreaking to signal the start of work on the site was set for March 14 bit was postponed with a new date still to be determined.