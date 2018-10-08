Keep Polk Beautiful’s campaign to make sure that green spaces are being kept pristine includes at least one notable partner already in the cause.
Cedarstream made a helpful donation of a variety of colors of t-shirts with a message that Keep Polk Beautiful Executive Director Randy Cook thinks can make a difference once enough people see it.
“Keep Polk Beautiful – How Will You?”
The Cedartown-based printing company owned by the Morris family donated 100 of the t-shirts to help with the case. Cook handed those out alongside Rivers Alive shirts during their September clean-up event, along with taking signups for several areas around Polk County that need trash clean-up.
There’s a growing list of people who are willing to help. The areas that Cook seeks help with include Seaborn Jones Park, Tom Pittman Field, Nathan Dean Park, the Coots Lake, Grady Road, Van Wert and Don Williams trailheads on the east side of the county.
Peek Park, Turner Street Park, Big Springs Park, the J.L. Lester Wildlife Management Area parking lot, the Pinhoti Trailhead parking lot, the Cedartown Welcome Center and Depot’s trailhead area, the Esom Hill trailhead and the Martin trailhead on the western side of the county make up the list, and need many more volunteers to help.
Those who also want to participate can contact Cook by calling 678-246-1083 to learn more, or by e-mailing him at rcook@cedartowngeorgia.gov.
Along with volunteer help, donations for Keep Polk Beautiful are also needed and appreciated.