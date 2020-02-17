Members of the Cedar Valley Church of Christ on North Main Street selected the Cedartown Fire Department this year to honor and show appreciation for all they do for the citizens in our town.
"They have a dangerous and very important job and it was only fitting to take the time to honor these men," the church offered up in a release on Monday. "The young people of the congregation designed and hand painted firemen themed coffee mugs, and no two were alike."
The church presented the group with the coffee mugs and fireman cookies on Monday morning as firefighters were getting their day started.
"Thank you Chief Felix White for allowing us to do this!" the church's statement added.
The group last year stopped by Bradford Drugs in Cedartown for a surprise visit on Valentine's Day to honor the pharmacy and the staff who provide care for the community.