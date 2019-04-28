There's still time to go have fun in Peek Park this weekend for the 55th annual Cedar Valley Arts Festival in Cedartown.
Today's program includes the annual Arts Festival Dog Show, a fundraiser for the Cedartown Polk County Humane Society, as well as arts, fun of all kinds for families, food and much more during the Cedartown Junior Service League event.
The festival opened on Saturday morning with the annual 5K/10K Road Race, and also featured a car show.
Go check out student art until 5 p.m. in Peek Park on College Street. Email photos from your adventures during the day to kmyrick@polkstandardjournal.net to include in our gallery from the weekend.