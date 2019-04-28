The weather was perfect over the weekend for the annual Cedar Valley Arts Festival road race to open the annual event in downtown Cedartown as runners took off down College Street for a 5K/10K in 2019.
Part of the two-day event, the Arts Festival Road Race helps raise funds for the Cedartown Junior Service League. The April 27 event marked the 22nd year the race has been held.
Race results weren’t yet available at press time. Check online at Polkstandardjournal.com this week to find out who won and in the May 8 edition for a full listing of participants and their times.