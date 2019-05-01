Cedar Valley Arts Festival Run 2019

Runners in the 22nd annual Cedar Valley Arts Festival 5K/10K Road Race rounded the corner and back onto College Street during the April 27 event.

 Contributed by Aimee Madden/City of Cedartown

Full results are in for the 22nd annual Cedar Valley Arts Festival 5K/10K race in Cedartown on Saturday, April 27. See below for winners and times for participants. 

10K results

Male winner: Jamie Gaston - 41:47

Female winner: Gwen Tuck - 52:26

Additional participants:

Ken Pharoh - 46:30

Howard Jones - 56:49

George Myers - 1:05:19

Allie Hicks - 53:12

Emma Chambers - 1:16:02

Shelly Mantel - 54:46

Kaysi Benefield - 58:48

Amy Dutton - 1:05:25

Heather Ball - 1:03:20

Jody Smith - 1:07:24

Donna Dutton - 1:05:26

Pamela Young - 1:07:25

Julie Lamby - 1:16:02

5K Male results

Overall winner: Justin Preston - 21:48

10 and under

1 Branson Adams - 25:05

2 Ezra White - 27:35

3 Haze Ashworth - 34:58

4 Rhyder Smith - 35:27

11 to 14

1 Dalton Benefield - 21:58

2 Ethan EcElwee - 22:58

3 Nic Butler - 25:03

4 Brodie Blackmon - 29:07

5 Dylan Bryan - 29:37

6 Daniel Sun - 29:50

7 Braylon Harlow - 30:26

8 Bryson Harlow - 30:40

9 Thomas Roberson - 36:47

10 Bryson Bennett - 39:16

11 Isaac Iglesias - 41:56

15 to 19

1 Andrew Suggs - 26:58

2 Xander Knight - 28:12

3 Ethan Sugges - 30:26

4 Efrain Iglesias - 31:07

5 Braden Shelton - 32:45

6 Mason Bennett - 32:54

20 to 24

1 Tristan Walker - 26:31

2 Uriel Rangel - 31:34

25 to 29

1 Matthew Lundy - 26:51

2 Jovanny Martinez - 31:11

30 to 34

1 Chris Miller - 23:45

2 Brandon Lumpkin - 24:19

3 Kyle Henderson - 32:30

4 Matt Foster - 39:07

35 to 39

1 Aaron Blankenship - 25:11

2 Justin Karch - 35:24

3 Eric Bennett - 50:24

40 to 44

1 Kyle Stephens - 29:31

2 Joel Lewis - 30:26

3 Wesley Suggs - 33:38

4 Heath Ashworth - 37:48

45 to 49

1 Tommy Reilly - 24:52

50 to 54

1 Bill Adams - 21:40

2 Phillip Hayes - 33:26

3 Matt Mattlage - 38:33

55 to 59

1 David Tucker - 26:51

2 Dean Killen - 33:53

3 Path Johnson - 48:38

65 to 69

1 Wayne Benefied 25:16

2 Curtis Hollaban 28:51

70 to 74

1 Jackie Brown - 31:16

75 to 79

1 Thomas Morgan - 40:51

80 and up

1 Jerry Ledford 34:02

2 Lewis Copeland 35:39

5K Female results

Overall winner: Erica Boatner - 22:37

10 and under

1 Maddie Bentley - 33:52

2 Addie Chandler - 36:21

3 Zoey White - 39:01

4 Lila McLendon - 45:25

5 Abby Leigh Allred - 48:32

6 Natalyann Hovers - 48:35

11 to 14

1 Ella Purser - 29:01

2 Ariana Klemke - 35:33

3 Heaven Klemke - 41:57

4 Aliana Suggs - 42:23

5 Emi Kate Ashworth - 53:32

15 to 19

1 Grace Privett - 29:04

2 Nancy Cook - 33:56

20 to 24

1 Savannah Bentley - 27:06

2 Ella Reeves - 29:58

3 Stormy Crile - 32:58

25 to 29

1 Brianda Pineda - 27:46

2 Kathy Thompson - 33:50

3 Haley Couey - 39:36

30 to 34

1 Laura Wheale - 32:04

2 Ryan McLendon - 37:42

3 Amber Mornon - 39:35

4 Jennifer Hovers - 48:37

5 D.J. West - 54:06

35 to 39

1 Kristy Suggs - 23:31

2 Nancy Flores - 31:10

3 Trisha Rittenhouse - 35:48

4 Sara Burkhalter - 38:17

5 Katy Tyrrell - 54:06

40 to 44

1 LeAnne Shelton - 27:57

2 Kelly Bentley - 34:49

3 Zelle Chandler - 36:19

4 Molly Edwards - 37:25

5 Taleah Turpin - 39:30

6 Marisa White - 40:29

45 to 49

1 Michelle Tucker - 29:56

2 Audra Broome - 38:25

3 Jennifer Forrester - 45:19

4 Shannon Boatner - 46:27

5 Kathy Holsey - 50:39

6 LeAnn Newsome - 1:02:03

7 Nikki Huddleston - 1:03:13

50 to 54

1 Susan Berry - 41:15

55 to 59

1 Vicky Killen - 34:01

2 Glenda Summerville - 36:02

3 Tammy Garrett - 47:52

4 Jeannene Powell - 57:40

60 to 64

1 Pato Robinson - 48:03

65 to 69

1 Judy Porterfield - 48:05

2 Peggy Ruppert - 50:45

3 Debrah Edge - 50:46

4 Yadira Blankenship - 1:02:06

70 to 75

1 Mary Ann Morgan - 46:54