Full results are in for the 22nd annual Cedar Valley Arts Festival 5K/10K race in Cedartown on Saturday, April 27. See below for winners and times for participants.
10K results
Male winner: Jamie Gaston - 41:47
Female winner: Gwen Tuck - 52:26
Additional participants:
Ken Pharoh - 46:30
Howard Jones - 56:49
George Myers - 1:05:19
Allie Hicks - 53:12
Emma Chambers - 1:16:02
Shelly Mantel - 54:46
Kaysi Benefield - 58:48
Amy Dutton - 1:05:25
Heather Ball - 1:03:20
Jody Smith - 1:07:24
Donna Dutton - 1:05:26
Pamela Young - 1:07:25
Julie Lamby - 1:16:02
5K Male results
Overall winner: Justin Preston - 21:48
10 and under
1 Branson Adams - 25:05
2 Ezra White - 27:35
3 Haze Ashworth - 34:58
4 Rhyder Smith - 35:27
11 to 14
1 Dalton Benefield - 21:58
2 Ethan EcElwee - 22:58
3 Nic Butler - 25:03
4 Brodie Blackmon - 29:07
5 Dylan Bryan - 29:37
6 Daniel Sun - 29:50
7 Braylon Harlow - 30:26
8 Bryson Harlow - 30:40
9 Thomas Roberson - 36:47
10 Bryson Bennett - 39:16
11 Isaac Iglesias - 41:56
15 to 19
1 Andrew Suggs - 26:58
2 Xander Knight - 28:12
3 Ethan Sugges - 30:26
4 Efrain Iglesias - 31:07
5 Braden Shelton - 32:45
6 Mason Bennett - 32:54
20 to 24
1 Tristan Walker - 26:31
2 Uriel Rangel - 31:34
25 to 29
1 Matthew Lundy - 26:51
2 Jovanny Martinez - 31:11
30 to 34
1 Chris Miller - 23:45
2 Brandon Lumpkin - 24:19
3 Kyle Henderson - 32:30
4 Matt Foster - 39:07
35 to 39
1 Aaron Blankenship - 25:11
2 Justin Karch - 35:24
3 Eric Bennett - 50:24
40 to 44
1 Kyle Stephens - 29:31
2 Joel Lewis - 30:26
3 Wesley Suggs - 33:38
4 Heath Ashworth - 37:48
45 to 49
1 Tommy Reilly - 24:52
50 to 54
1 Bill Adams - 21:40
2 Phillip Hayes - 33:26
3 Matt Mattlage - 38:33
55 to 59
1 David Tucker - 26:51
2 Dean Killen - 33:53
3 Path Johnson - 48:38
65 to 69
1 Wayne Benefied 25:16
2 Curtis Hollaban 28:51
70 to 74
1 Jackie Brown - 31:16
75 to 79
1 Thomas Morgan - 40:51
80 and up
1 Jerry Ledford 34:02
2 Lewis Copeland 35:39
5K Female results
Overall winner: Erica Boatner - 22:37
10 and under
1 Maddie Bentley - 33:52
2 Addie Chandler - 36:21
3 Zoey White - 39:01
4 Lila McLendon - 45:25
5 Abby Leigh Allred - 48:32
6 Natalyann Hovers - 48:35
11 to 14
1 Ella Purser - 29:01
2 Ariana Klemke - 35:33
3 Heaven Klemke - 41:57
4 Aliana Suggs - 42:23
5 Emi Kate Ashworth - 53:32
15 to 19
1 Grace Privett - 29:04
2 Nancy Cook - 33:56
20 to 24
1 Savannah Bentley - 27:06
2 Ella Reeves - 29:58
3 Stormy Crile - 32:58
25 to 29
1 Brianda Pineda - 27:46
2 Kathy Thompson - 33:50
3 Haley Couey - 39:36
30 to 34
1 Laura Wheale - 32:04
2 Ryan McLendon - 37:42
3 Amber Mornon - 39:35
4 Jennifer Hovers - 48:37
5 D.J. West - 54:06
35 to 39
1 Kristy Suggs - 23:31
2 Nancy Flores - 31:10
3 Trisha Rittenhouse - 35:48
4 Sara Burkhalter - 38:17
5 Katy Tyrrell - 54:06
40 to 44
1 LeAnne Shelton - 27:57
2 Kelly Bentley - 34:49
3 Zelle Chandler - 36:19
4 Molly Edwards - 37:25
5 Taleah Turpin - 39:30
6 Marisa White - 40:29
45 to 49
1 Michelle Tucker - 29:56
2 Audra Broome - 38:25
3 Jennifer Forrester - 45:19
4 Shannon Boatner - 46:27
5 Kathy Holsey - 50:39
6 LeAnn Newsome - 1:02:03
7 Nikki Huddleston - 1:03:13
50 to 54
1 Susan Berry - 41:15
55 to 59
1 Vicky Killen - 34:01
2 Glenda Summerville - 36:02
3 Tammy Garrett - 47:52
4 Jeannene Powell - 57:40
60 to 64
1 Pato Robinson - 48:03
65 to 69
1 Judy Porterfield - 48:05
2 Peggy Ruppert - 50:45
3 Debrah Edge - 50:46
4 Yadira Blankenship - 1:02:06
70 to 75
1 Mary Ann Morgan - 46:54