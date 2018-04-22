Early registration came to an end this weekend, and fees will go up in order to participate in the annual Cedar Valley Arts Festival 5K Road Race and Fun Run coming up on Saturday, April 28.
The event, which kicks off the arts festival annually on College Street, is set to begin at 8 a.m.
This past Saturday marked the end of early registration and costs until then are $20 for each racer to take part.
After this weekend, the cost goes up to $25.
Those who want to register can go to Cedarvalleyartsfestival.com to learn more about how to participate and pay the fee.
The race course includes much of the same route taken by wheelchair racers later in the summer, and the fun run only lasts a mile.