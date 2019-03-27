The Cedar Valley Arts Festival is coming soon to Peek Park in Cedartown, and this year marks the 55th year the Junior Service League gets the community to come out and see what youth and adult artists alike have to offer.
With some slight changes to the 2019 offerings like a shake-up of the annual 5K, organizers are about a month out from the April 27 and 28 event with most of the event staying the same. Parents and art lovers alike will be able to find student work hung on the fences of the Peek Park tennis courts. Vendors will be on hand with food and drinks, a variety of crafts and even plant sales to help raise money for local causes.
However this year instead of kicking off the opening day with a 5K and fun run, this year participants better be ready to go the distance as instead the race now offers a 5K and 10K offering for the 22nd year of the race.
Registration for the race can be found at Active.com, and includes the guarantee of a t-shirt for those who get payment in by April 13. Awards will be given out to race winners and age category winners.
Following the race, the event kicks off at 10 a.m. on April 27 and continues through 7 p.m., and includes a car show from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. ($15 registration fee per car.)
On Sunday, April 28 the festival opens at 10 a.m. and continues through 5 p.m., and includes the 2 p.m. Arts Festival dog show.
Areas will also be available for youth arts and crafts, plus some small rides on site as well during both days. Local youth artwork on display in the tennis courts represent student work from all across Polk School District.
All items are handmade by vendors at the festival from local and area artists and producers, and coming to Peek Park over the weekend to take part and walk around is free of charge.
Visit cedarvalleyartsfestival.com to learn more about the upcoming event, and check back ahead of the festival for updates in the coming editions of the Standard Journal.