For both health and religious reasons, Cedar Christian School kicked animal products to the side and taught locals how to make their favorite dishes using only vegan options.
The class started with a presentation that highlighted how tasty and beneficial the lasagna, pancakes, waffles, and other dishes the group made during the afternoon event.
Each dish was largely based on color- each of which boasts different benefits. For example, red foods carry lycopene and anthocyanins that fight heart disease and prostate cancer; green foods carry chlorophyll that can help weight loss and skin healing. While making the dishes, the chefs made a solid effort to include as many different colored items for the maximum health benefit.
Before cooking and eating, the group cited biblical reasons for making the switch to veganism. The church read Isiah 55:2 which questions “Why do you spend money for what is not bread, and your wages for what does not satisfy? Listen carefully to Me, and eat what is good, and let your soul delight itself in abundance.”
Those having difficulty giving up their favorite foods no doubt were relieved to see vegan alternatives to everything from cheese to meat. The veggie lasagna used melty vegan cheese, the steak used wheat protein, and the vanilla cream used soy instead of dairy.
Attendees were given front row seats as the chefs prepared the various dishes, and free samples were offered throughout the program. Whether for health or religion, the class left with new recipes and new ways of cooking.
Those interested in the church and their future endeavors can visit them at Cedartown's 625 West Avenue or email them at info@sda1844.org.