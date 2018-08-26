Cedar Christian School is inviting the community to come take part in a pair of classes they have coming up today and later on this weekend that will continue on to help raise money for the school.
First up is a music class for beginners, for both children and adults, that starts at the school this week. They’re being held on the campus at 625 West Ave., Cedartown, which is also home to the Seventh Day Adventist International Missionary Society. Find out more information or register now at 770-715-0419 or 770-748-0077.
Registration for the music class is $25 each. It's a six week course and includes instruction on flute, recorder and guitar. They also offer Spanish for ESL speakers as well.
Additionally, the school is hosting on Sunday a Vegan cooking class, which offers healthy and delicious recipes for local residents to try. The class begins on Sept. 2 at 2 p.m. and is expected to last around 3 hours. It's $5 for individuals and $15 for a family.
Registration is appreciated, and those interested in taking part can call 770-715-0419 or 770-748-0077.