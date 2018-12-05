Covenant Christian School is inviting the community to come take part in their annual Christmas Tour of Homes this coming Saturday evening, one of the big events for the school each year.
This year’s Christmas Tour of Homes will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., with halls decked out at a home on Cherokee Fairways, North Cave Spring Road, two homes North College Street, and Marshall Street.
“This is a great way to glimpse the festive holiday decorating in the neighborhood,” Scott Kinard of Covenant Christian School wrote in the Tour of Homes announcement.
Anyone interested in taking the tour can purchase tickets through the end of the week for a $20 donation per person. Those interested in get-ting tickets through the end of the week for this Saturday’s tour can con-tact 678-800-5286. They will also supply complete addresses for those participating in the event.