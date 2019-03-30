The Cave Spring City Council has set April 23 as the date they’ll review a proposed massive overhaul of the city’s alcohol control ordinance.
City Attorney Frank Beacham briefed the City Council on the potential scope of the revisions at a work session last week, in the wake of a March 19 vote that cleared the way for liquor sales.
Council members spent about two hours discussing a wide range of options to regulate the production, serving and package sales of beer, wine and distilled spirits — either separately or combined.
“All of those things are in play now that the voters have spoken,” Beacham said.
He’s tasked with bringing back an outline covering the elements the board wants, and doesn’t want, to see in the small historic town in south Floyd County.
Ordinances from Woodstock, Kennesaw and Rome are the preferred templates. But officials said they also want to follow the lead of Cedartown City Manager Bill Fann, who recommended including provisions for innovative operations such as farm wineries.
“He says put in everything you might want, so you’re ready to go,” council member Tom Lindsey said. “If someone comes up and wants to open a brewery with $1 million in his pocket, I want to say, ‘Welcome to Cave Spring.’”
However, there appeared to be a consensus that the ordinance should protect residents and maintain the town’s rural charm.
Cave Spring has no zoning, so it’s likely a map will be included to prohibit liquor stores in certain areas, including the downtown district.
“And put in something that says an existing business in those areas can’t convert to a liquor store,” council member Joyce Mink said.
There’s a basic agreement to set up a process for temporary off-premises permits so alcohol could be sold at special events, but council member Nancy Fricks urged limits. Rome’s downtown block parties are not appropriate for Cave Spring, she said.
“You’ve got to be able to contain it ... What kind of image are you giving to your downtown, to your kids ... It gets out of hand, you know it does,” she insisted as several attendees at Tuesday’s work session murmured objections.
The limits are yet to be decided, but board members said they want to require anyone who gets a permit to also provide security. A new fee schedule for the various types of permits also will be part of the ordinance.
What’s clear is that the new ordinance will reflect the business model of the Cave Spring Distillery.
The planned craft distillery will use the city’s famed spring water to make “flavored spirits” in a rehabilitated historic building downtown. Tours, a small shop and a tasting room aimed at drawing tourists are essential elements of the operation.
Sandra Lindsey, executive director of the Downtown Development Authority, said a separate provision should address sales at micro-distilleries and breweries.
The DDA director has been spearheading the ordinance revision, looking into the offerings and issues in small historic downtown districts around the state.
“These are very upscale establishments, and that’s what I see for Cave Spring: upscale and refined,” Sandra Lindsey said.
She also said the DDA chairman in Kennesaw, who owns a 6-year-old distillery, confirmed Cedartown’s policy of encouraging new businesses.
“He said you’ll be surprised at how much excise tax your city’s going to gain in revenue,” she said.