The Polk County Show Team celebrated Halloween with a special cattle show and are now back to preparing for their upcoming competitions.
More than thirty members in grades five through twelve from both Rockmart and Cedartown schools make up the team, either from the Future Farmers of America or 4-H.
Last week’s holiday-themed event was hosted on Oct. 30 at Laura and Glen Robinson’s farm where the calves are located and the members practice at least three times per week.
This competition was less serious than regular events.
Students had the opportunity to compete by dressing themselves and their cows in Halloween costumes, in addition to striving to win the Showmanship award, a common award in which they would compete for during a regular show.
The first place winner for the Best Cow in Costume award was Wyatt Tant, and second place was earned by Anslee Williams. First place for the Best Costume Duo was Gabe Tant, and the second place winner was Emma Barber.
The Showmanship awards were earned by Lillyan Robinson (first), Trenton Garner (second), and Andrea Guzman (third). The Sportsmanship Award was given to Alec White.
Prizes included candy and gifts rather than money, which they would receive at a traditional competition.
The team has traveled to seven shows so far this season and still have three left before the end of the school year.
Their next show event, the Blue Ridge Cattle Classic, is on Nov. 10 at the Union County Agriscience Center in Blairsville.