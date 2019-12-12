Santa has been busy around Polk County in recent days, including a stop in to celebrate the holidays with local families who opened their doors and hearts to children in need.
The Polk/Haralson Court Appointed Special Advocates hosted a Foster Family Christmas party for all foster families in Polk and Haralson counties on Friday, December 6.
"It was a fun experience for the children and families," DFCS's Robin Forston reported in an email about the event. "They had cookie decorating, a Christmas story, ornament crafts, and many fun activities."
Santa Claus also made a surprise guest appearance for photo opportunities with families and received toy lists from all the children.