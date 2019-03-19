ATLANTA – Governor Brian P. Kemp announced on March 18 that he appointed Marty W. Smith to serve as Georgia's State Property Officer.
In this role, Smith is Executive Director of the Georgia Building Authority and State Properties Commission.
A native of Carroll County, Marty Smith most recently served as Chairman of the Carroll County Board of Commissioners, and he previously held positions with Georgia Farm Bureau and J. Smith Lanier & Co. Smith has extensive experience working in commercial construction with certifications in Erosion Control and Wetlands Mitigation.
He holds a bachelor's degree in Management from the University of West Georgia, and he is a regular volunteer and mentor in his community. He is married to Pam Russell Smith, and they have three children: Taylor, Andy, and Sydney.
"Marty Smith is the right person for this important job, and I am honored that he accepted this appointment. I have complete confidence in his abilities to oversee the proper use and maintenance of state properties, and I know that he will serve Georgians well," Kemp said.