Local Rockmart author and speaker, Carol Harper, will be speaking about finding your purpose on Saturday, September 28th at the Cartersville Public Library.
The event is from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and Harper is slated to speak at 11 a.m.
Alongside authors like Harper, the event includes a drawing with door prizes and refreshments for the early birds.
Harper will be signing copies of her books, Of Face Value, based on her true story and Extraordinary Divorce-Stories of Women Who Discovered Their Destiny After Divorce.
She found her purpose through a tragic car crash and wants to help others find their God-given purpose. Harper knows so many people who are in jobs they don’t like and are not using their gifts or talents. Harper encourages those who in that struggle to join in for her encouraging talk.
She will discuss three things that keep people stuck and prevents them from discovering their purpose.
Harper will share her story of overcoming adversity and tell how she was able to raise her self-esteem. She will share keys to discover each person’s destiny as well.
Harper is passionate about helping women and men discover their purpose so they can reach their full potential. She gives Vision Board Workshops and is a life coach who helps people with self-discovery.
She was a member of Toastmasters at the Square in Marietta for twelve years and served as president from 2005-2006. She has been a guest on Fox 5 — WAGA Good Day Atlanta, TV 57 and numerous radio and television programs across the U.S.
Those interested in coming out to meet the author can join the event at the Cartersville Public Library, located at 429 West Main Street, Cartersville, Georgia.