Vehicle lovers rejoice because Victory Baptist’s 4th annual car and bike show is gearing up to raise money for the Stockings of Love Ministry, and anyone with a passion for rare cars and popular food can visit the church at 15 Hendrix Road on April 21 from 10 a.m. through 2 p.m.
“This is our fourth year doing the show,” Victory’s Tressie Wilson said. “We have between 40 to 50 cars and trucks and 30 to 35 motorcycles that participate—some coming from surrounding states. You will see anything from a restored Model A Ford to a Classic Custom Street Rod, as well as classic and modern custom motorcycles.”
The event’s free admission means locals can mingle and sight-see for free, but Victory will provide several opportunities for guests to spend money should they choose to.
Guests can showcase their skills in the newly introduced corn hole tournament, like all events, for $20. Those wanting to feel the wind in their hair can sign up for the motorcycle ride from 10 a.m. through 12 p.m., and both breakfast and lunch will be served. All proceeds benefit the ministry.
“We raised $3,200 last year- and hope to increase that amount this year- for our Stockings of Love Ministries whose purpose is to spread the gospel of Jesus Christ and to demonstrate Christian love and fellowship while helping to meet the spiritual and physical needs of families in Polk County,” Wilson said. “The ministry began 12 years ago at Victory Baptist Church and now serves over 900 families every year.”
They just completed an Easter Ministry in which 208 Easter Baskets filled with candy and prizes was distributed to those in need. They also assist Life Matters Pregnancy Center and Polk County Foster Care by providing diapers and wipes to their clients.
The Ministry’s next community event will be Christmas in July to be held on Saturday, July 21 at Peek’s Park in Cedartown, where backpacks full of school supplies, clothing, food, lunch, and haircuts will all be given away free to charge.
Judges and children alike will once again vote for their favorite car and bike. Last year, Thomas Ingram received the kid’s choice award for best car with his Blue 2017 Mustang GT Premier; Tim Malone won the kid’s choice award for best motorcycle with his 2015 Indian Vintage bike.
“Our professional judges score the cars, trucks, and motorcycles and present top 10 awards,” Wilson said. “Our children judges pick their favorite car or truck and motorcycle to receive the 4 The Kids Awards.”
Those who want more information about the church or the event can visit http://www.vbcrockmart.com/ or call the church office at 678-685-4570.