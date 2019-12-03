Locals in need of help with their car seats - or just wanting to give back while getting a haircut - came out over the weekend to take part in two events happening at the same time in Rockmart.
The Walmart parking lot played host to local public safety officials who provided their expertise - and at least in a couple of cases free car seats - to individuals who want to make sure their children are riding care free in the back of vehicles.
Polk County Police Officer Andy Anderson organized the event with the help of deputies from the Polk County Sheriff's Office and state officials to provide car seat checks to 24 individuals, and provided two free of charge for full replacements when they encountered worn out seats.
Anderson and the Polk County Police teamed up with Great Clips for a canned food drive that is still ongoing through mid-December. Those who bring in at least 2 canned items to donate will get $2 off their next haircuts when they come in for trims at the Great Clips in Rockmart, located just a few doors down from the Walmart Supercenter entrance.
"One of our main core values is contribution: through our communities, through our families and our clients," Great Clips' Jamie Bosurgia said. "This is one way that we give back to our local community here in Rockmart."
Great Clips' food donation drive will wrap up here by Dec. 13, so don't delay on helping out during the holidays.