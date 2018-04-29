A Cedartown man was driving with a teen and got into a chase with police officers that started on Pine Bower Road and continued on until it ended with a wreck in Alabama.
Both driver Tommy Cecil Rose, 28, of 343 Fairview Ave., and an unnamed 16-year-old passenger were airlifted from Cherokee County, Ala., after Rose lost control and hit a tree.
Chief Kenny Dodd said he wasn’t sure where the pair were taken for treatment following the wreck around 10:06 p.m. on April 25.
When the chase began on Pine Bower Road, Dodd’s officers reported speeds of upward of 95 mph and thought it possible that Rose was driving under the influence at the time. The wreck on County Road 126 ended the chase.
Rose is being charged with reckless driving, fleeing or attempting to elude police, possession of firearm during the commission of a crime, driving on a suspended license, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and also for being a fugitive from justice.