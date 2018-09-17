The annual Canrtell-Davidson reunion for descendants of Waddie Thomas Cantrell and Lillia Davidson Cantrell was held on Aug. 20, 2018 at the women's building.
Approximately 56 family members gathered together for some socializing, updating family events, and looking at family photos.
Sammy and Janice White addressed family members about the sudden loss of our cousin Joey Cantrell Jr., discussed newly engaged couples, discussed graduates, and spoke on other events.
Sammy White read Psalms 23 and blessed the food before taking a family photo. After the meal, door prizes were given out by Sammy and Jaxon Long, Garrison White, Braeden Long, and Lucas Neal.
Out of town guests included Dempsey and Paulette Long from Carrollton, Steve and Kathy Lovinggood and their grandson from Kennesaw, Craig, Angie, Braden, and Jaxon Long from Bremen, Deanna, Patrick, Bailey, and Luke from Carrollton, Kerri and Nyah Sharp from Carrollton, Chris and Sandy New from Douglasville, Debbie, Kyle, Spenser, and Karl Vollmer from Mableton, and Connie and Randy Rimes from Mableton.
Attending from Cedartown were Marty and Miranda Bevins and children, Tom and Elaine Cantrell and granddaughter, Chandra Ramey Graham and granddaughter, Greg Rowell, Estele Clinton, Todd and Beth White, Tim and Stefanie White and their son, Gary and Darlene Smoak, Joe Cantrell, Barry Clinton and their granddaughters, Chris Cantrell, Heather Carnes, Brenda Baldwin, Sammy and Janice White, and Lucus Neal.
- This report was submitted by the family for publication.