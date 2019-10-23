The Polk School District is always working to make a difference in the lives of the children they serve. One way they can have a positive impact is ensuring they understand the meaning of giving back - especially as the holidays approach.
One way to provide that lesson is through their annual canned food drive held at each school across the district.
Superintendent Laurie Atkins stated in a letter posted on the school district's website announcing the annual drive that everything donated will go to help Polk County families in need.
"The generosity of our Polk School District community never ceases to amaze me each year as we participate in this worthy cause," Atkins said in the letter.
The plan is to gather as much donated canned goods at each school through November 20 to send onto local food banks on Nov. 21.
School officials are asking for donations of canned meat or tuna, canned soups or stews, pasta or mac and cheese boxes, cereal, boxed rice, canned fruit, canned vegetables, peanut butter, fruit juice and beans.
Atkins passed along the thanks of the Board of Education for all who choose to help.
"Not only is this an important service to our community, but an important opportunity for all of us to focus on helping others," she said in the letter.