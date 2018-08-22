Two candidates are now in the race for a Polk County Commission seat up for a November vote.
This year’s special election to determine who will fill out the rest of the term for the seat currently held by Commissioner Hal Floyd will feature a former commissioner and a newcomer looking to get their feet wet in local politics.
Former commissioner Larry Reynolds – who served a single term starting in 2009 -- will look to get back onto the board as he runs again for a District 3 seat. He previously held it before former Commissioner Stefanie Drake Burford won it out in 2012, and again in 2016.
Reynolds also previously sought the seat left open when the board appointed Floyd as a replacement for Burford after she resigned in 2017. He qualified on Tuesday for the seat.
He is a U.S. Navy veteran who served after graduating from Rockmart High School until January 1965, went to work at 21 at Ford Motor Company’s Atlanta assembly plant for 40 years, and has been retired for more than 20 years.
Calls to Reynolds were not immediately returned.
Reynolds faces a challenger in Jerilyn Purdy, who decided after a Tuesday budget work session for the Polk County Commission that she would sign up to run this morning.
She said after several phone calls from people offering their support, she decided it was time to step up and seek to do her part to help the county by running for the seat.
Purdy said she’s looking to get more involved than she has been in past years with the goings-on in the county.
“During LEAD Polk last year, I learned a lot of things I wasn’t aware of were happening,” she said. “I feel like that if you can’t stand up and make a difference, then sit down and shut up.”
Purdy hopes if elected to begin tackling the immediate issue of what is happening with the county’s budget.
The office manger of the Chick-fil-A in Rockmart, Purdy said she wants to remain as transparent as possible. Her first step toward doing so was resigning from a part-time position she held with the City of Rockmart working at the Silver Comet Trailhead office next to Seaborn Jones Park on the weekends.
“If something comes up, I’m going to take care of it,” she said.
Purdy said of all things, she’s passionate about making sure that Cedartown, Rockmart and Polk County move forward together in the years to come in a positive direction.
“I want Polk County to be something that my kids and my grandkids can be proud of,” she said. “If I can do one little thing now that has a domino effect to cause then, then I’ve accomplished something.”
Purdy is the mother of two sons, one of which is currently attending the University of Georgia.