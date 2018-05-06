Want to know the answers to questions that were submitted at the Polk Count Chamber of Commerce’s Political Forum?
The Chamber is giving candidates a chance to follow-up with voters who posed queries during the May 3 event, but because of time constraints weren’t asked at the time.
Chamber Executive Director Blair Elrod said any question that wasn’t answered during last Thursday’s forum are now in the hands of candidates for higher office, and they’ll have until this coming Friday to submit responses.
Additionally, due to the changes in the Board of Education District 1 primary race between Britt Madden Jr. and Robert Furr, they’ll also both get a chance to field questions as well and return responses. Though neither Madden or Furr got a chance to speak directly to voters at the forum, they’ll get a chance to at least answer the same questions that were posed to school board candidate Vicki Mayes.
Once those responses come back by the Friday deadline, the Chamber and the Standard Journal both will be posting what candidates have to say online and in the upcoming May 16 edition.
Check back later this week to read those responses being shared by the Chamber.