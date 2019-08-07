Municipal elections are just over the horizon for Cedartown, Rockmart and Aragon, and those interested in running for positions will need to get their paperwork together to file in a few weeks.
So far, only former Rockmart Council Member Sherman Ross has expressed an interest in running for the mayor’s seat in the upcoming election, and resigned from his seat on the city council as of August 1. He’ll be running to fill the seat being left vacated at year’s end by Mayor Steve Miller.
Ross declared his intentions earlier in the year after Miller — who served two terms in the seat — announced he was retiring at the end of 2018 when his time expired.
Ross’s 4th Ward seat will also be on the ballot this year for Rockmart voters to decide who will fill the now-open seat in a special election in November. The ballot will also include 2nd and 5th Ward seats held by James Payne and Rick Stone.
Stone said he does plan to retain his seat in the fifth ward.
“There’s some things I’d like to see completed,” Stone said. “Obviously we’re going to have a new mayor this year. We also anticipate at some point in the near future that we might have to fill key positions within the city administration. We’re going to have some major changes and I’d like to see them through. Also, I have some things I’ve got going on that I’d like to see continue, and finish some projects — one in particular I’d like to see continue going.”
He added that “I would like to continue to be a conservative voice for the citizens of the City of Rockmart. I love the City of Rockmart, and the small town atmosphere that we all love and enjoy together.”
Fees to run for the council seats are $144, and the mayor’s race is $108. Qualifying for the City of Rockmart begins with the August 19 opening date during regular office hours from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and wraps up at 12 p.m. on Friday, August 23.
Additional paperwork requirements for running for either of these seats in Rockmart, or in Cedartown and Aragon can be learned about by calling the Board of Elections office at 770-749-2103.
The Cedartown municipal race this year includes the seats held by City Commissioners Dale Tuck and Andrew Carter.
Carter said he will seek a second term in office as a city commissioner when qualifying begins on August 19.
“I feel that we have made tremendous progress in our city over the past several years. However, I feel like there’s still more to be done,” Carter said. “I feel like we have a great team in place to help guide us in the right direction. I hope continue to represent our residents for another 4 year term as city commissioner.”
Tuck also plans to run for a new term to retain her seat.
“I am very optimistic about the future of the City of Cedartown,” Tuck said “I hope that our citizens will allow me the privilege of continuing to serve them to the best of my abilities.”
Cedartown’s qualifying period ends on August 21 at 12 p.m. Fees are $54 to run for the seat.
In City of Aragon positions on the ballot in November, two council seats held by Judd Fee and Debbie Pittman are to be decided upon plus the forthcoming mayor’s race for the seat currently held by Garry Baldwin.
The period to qualify and pay fees to run on the council or for mayor runs from August 19 through August 23 on the same schedule as the City of Rockmart’s qualifying period.
Fees are $72 to run for mayor, and $36 to run for council.
Candidates for office also rely on voters to choose their names when the polls open in November. Which means that those who want to take part in the coming election and aren’t already registered need to do so before an October 7 deadline. Those who haven’t registered to vote and need assistance can contact the Board of Elections for help, or go online to https://registertovote.sos.ga.gov/GAOLVR/welcome.do#no-back-button.
Advanced voting will begin on Tuesday, October 15 following the Columbus Day holiday, and continue on weekdays through Friday, November 1.
Elections Director Lee Ann George said no major changes are expected for the coming voting period, with one exception: no Saturday voting this round. She said that Saturday voting days are reserved for midterm and presidential election years.
The final week of early voting will also see a location open for Rockmart voters at the Nathan Dean Community Center, located at 604 Goodyear St., Rockmart from Monday, October 28 through Friday, November 1, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Early voting will continue through the full three weeks of the period at the Board of Elections office in Cedartown within the County Administration building, located at 144 West Ave. Absentee ballots can also be obtained by contacting the Board of Elections at their number above.