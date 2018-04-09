This coming Saturday, Knuncklehead Cafe in Rockmart will be playing host to a cancer benefit for a Alabama man who is fighting against the disease.
Saturday's benefit is free for those who want to attend, but entry fees will be assessed to take part in a Poker Run, Car Show, auction and raffle to help raise money for Hap Hall, a Pell City, Alabama man who was diagnosed with stage 3B colorectal cancer last May.
Hall, a native of Smyrna, has already undergone chemotherapy and recently a second surgery in his fight against the disease. Since his fight began however, the Coca-Cola Company employee has found himself out of work and his insurance isn't enough to cover the cost of the growing medical bills. That also comes as he also struggles to support his wife and three children at home, one of those who is set to head off to college in the fall.
The Georgia native's friends are helping out, and rallying together in Rockmart in Saturday's benefit for Hall.
One of those friends is Pam Nix, who said the upcoming benefit will be held to help out with the costs of those growing medical bills.
She said that registration for the Poker Run motorcycle ride and the car show will begin at 10 a.m. at Knucklehead Cafe, located at 217 W. Elm St., Rockmart.
Following the motorcycle ride and car show during the late morning and afternoon hours, organizers will be holding an auction and raffle for a number of items.
"We've got autographed guitars for ZZ Top and other folks," Nix said. "We've also got a 5x5 Elk European mount, a women's basket full of women's goods, and we've also got a men's basket that we're raffling off with items specifically for them as well."
Following the auction and raffle, participants will be treated to a concert starting at 6 p.m. featuring Hotlanta, Asylum, and Cannon. Food and drink will be provided by Knucklehead Cafe for those who wish to order from the restaurant.
Organizers also suggest bringing lawn chairs and the event is cash only for registration fees and the auction and raffle, but an ATM is located at the restaurant for those who need to grab a few extra dollars.
Anyone interested in participating or want more information can contact Nix at 478-994-2298 or 478-787-2205, or visit her page on Facebook listed as “Pam Belcher Cunard Nix.”
Please visit the Facebook event page, listed as “Hap Hall’s Cancer Benefit,” for more information and information on auction and raffle items.