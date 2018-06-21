Local youth gathered at Rockmart High School last week for a new camp that allowed them not only plenty of time to play, but also to learn.
Camp Winshape brought their program to Polk County via a partnership with Zach Thomas and the Chick-fil-A of Rockmart for their first year ever locally.
Hundreds of children took part in a week-long camp that included plenty of games, summer camp-style activities, and time indoors in group learning opportunities.
"We're excited that through our partnership with Winshape we were able to bring this unprecedented camp to Polk County, so that our youth have a chance to experience a the number one rated Day Camp experience in America in an environment of learning and love," Thomas said. "Without the help of so many people locally, we couldn't have brought Winshape here. Myself and the campers thank everyone who donated and volunteered their time to make this happen."
This year's camp was organized also with financial assistance from Day's Chevrolet, State Farm agent Sherman Ross, The HON Company, Essigman and Associate, Polk County Public Service, Sibley Realty, H&R Block, Cherokee Elementary, Raceway, Liberty Tax, Rick Zoerb Ford, Kirby Brown Dentistry, D.D. Brown, Tip Top Poultry, Coosa Dental, Alvis Miller and Son Funeral Home, WZOT Heirborn Broadcasting, Crossview Community Church, Chick-fil-A of Rockmart, Coosa Valley Credit Union, Popham Eye Care, Chick 'n Scratch Bakery, Soli's Soup and Sandwiches, Pizza Farm and Walmart.
Thomas said 28 college staff trained by Winshape from around the country along with 40 volunteers locally helped out at the camp, which concluded last Friday with a field day event and lunch for youth and their parents.