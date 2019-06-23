Parents and youth gathered at New Bethel Baptist Church all last week to enjoy their annual Vacation Bible School, and wrapped up the event with an evening of fun and games out on Collard Valley Road.
The annual Vacation Bible School began on Monday, June 17 and wrapped up on Friday, June 21 and included an evening where youth were allowed to play football and baseball in the lot across the road from the church, and later in the evening enjoyed a fire and camp out behind the church.
Adults also got to take part in classes during the wrap-up night at the church as well.
New Bethel Baptist Church is located at 3429 Collard Valley Road. Those wanting to learn more can call 770-684-4057.