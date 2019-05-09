An event is coming up next month that is sure to bring back fond memories of years past as Camp Antioch is putting together a June Jubilee.
Mark calendars now for the upcoming Christian Music Festival and Corn Boil on Saturday, June 1 with gates opening at 11 a.m. to bring back a longtime tradition in the Antioch community.
Billed as "something new and old at Camp Antioch," the forthcoming music festival will feature Scarlet Wool, Weaver Believers, Starr Phips and other local church and community groups during the event, which is planned to last through the afternoon. Admission donations are being accepted at the gates and are encouraged, but not required.
"We want this to be a blessing to the community, and we don't want people to feel like they can't come, but we really need the help," Camp Antioch Executive Director Janice Stewart said.
She added that the Mission Construction Team will return as well to help with repairs at the old school building further on at the end of the month. Stewart said materials are needed to ensure they have what they need in place before they arrive following the event.
As part of the afternoon fun, Stewart also said the event includes a June Jubilee Queen contest and a Tacky Twin Talent Contest. The two are additional fundraisers to help Camp Antioch. The June Jubilee Queen contest will take all comers no matter the age, but the contestant who collects the most donations will win the crown. The contest will start at 2 p.m. Churches or groups can enter a participant or contestants can take part individually.
The Tacky Twin Talent Contest at 4 p.m. will also be determined by audience donations that will count as "votes" for the name of the act they like best. The goal is to find a "tacky twin" and present a funny but appropriate short talent act during the June Jubilee. Those who take the top prize will be given a "tacky crown" and sash during an awards ceremony planned as the event wraps up at 6 p.m.
Vendors are being sought for the event, and money spent on space will go toward funds for facility repairs, updates and improvements much needed at the former school and current home to Polk and Haralson's Christian Life Center.
Booth space rental starts at $25 for a 10-foot square outside space, and $50 for the same sized space but with electrical hookups. There are a limited number of spaces that have power, so organizers are encouraging vendors to act fast on those rentals.
Inside spaces at Camp Antioch are also available with a limited number for $100. Special signs are also given to booths and groups who pledge additional donations for building renovations. Additional information can be had from Stewart by texting her at 770-846-7760, or by calling Judy Cook at 770-546-1994.
Vendors are asked to arrive between 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on June 1 to setup. They must close no later than 7 p.m.
Rules for the inaugural June Jubilee include no alcohol, tobacco or illegal drugs will be allowed, and all children and youth must be accompanied by a parent or guardian at all times. Organizers also ask that people keep in mind it is a Christian family event, and dress accordingly for both that and the weather.
Money raised during the June Jubilee will go directly to help fund a number of projects needed to be completed at Camp Antioch, built during the Works Progress Administration's efforts to help curb Depression-era unemployment through public building projects. Finished in 1939, the Antioch Consolidated School stayed in service for several decades before it was purchased in 1963 by the Polk and Haralson Baptist Association. It has gone through several name changes, but settled in recent years on simply Camp Antioch.
Camp Antioch is currently celebrating its 80th year of service to the Polk County community, Stewart said.
The former school and now home to youth programs, housing for missionaries and much more is in dire need of repairs and upgrades. Included among those are a new roof, updates to the current heating and air systems which are well past their prime and adding to the building where there is no heat or air, repair and replacing windows and doors, plumbing updates, carpet and flooring replacement and an update to kitchen appliances.
Those who want to donate directly to Camp Antioch's request for help can mail donations to Camp Antioch, P.O. Box 72, Cedartown, Ga., 30125. Additionally, local contractors who want to help the facility can contact Stewart at her above number if they wish to donate time, materials or services to helping restore the old school back to its former glory.