With the Christmas season done, all those live trees within the living rooms around Polk County need someplace to go.
Instead of sitting trees out for the trash service to collect, put them to good use in the annual Bring One for the Chipper event coming up on Saturday, January 4 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Camp Antioch in between Cedartown and Rockmart at 3900 Antioch Road.
Keep Polk Beautiful Executive Director Randy Cook said that with the holiday season coming to a close, those live trees can be put to good use.
"Live Christmas trees can go from being inside someone's home to becoming a home for fish in lakes and ponds around the county," Cook said.
Cook said anyone who brings a tree out for the event will get something in return: a tree seedling and a flower packet.
For more information about Bring One for the Chipper at Camp Antioch or how to volunteer to help, contact Cook by email at rcook@cedartowngeorgia.gov, or by calling 678-246-1083.