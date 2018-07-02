- Missionaries help with repairs and remodeling for longtime organization
It almost looks like a whole new building on the inside as the work wrapped up this past weekend from a missionary visit to Camp Antioch.
Contractors who annually go out to help with construction projects and repairs for churches this time spent a week at Camp Antioch – now the official name of the facility that was most recently going by the Polk-Haralson Christian Life Center.
Janice Stewart, who heads up activities at the camp, said the work to fix up many problems at the longtime Christian facility on Antioch Road was a godsend.
Contractors from around the region descended on Camp Antioch on Saturday, June 23, and continued work through the entire week even when the power went out temporarily on Thursday afternoon in the aftermath of storms pushing through Polk County.
The rain didn’t hamper efforts indoor to repaint the dining hall and several rooms within, remodel bathrooms and update plumbing, fix light fixtures and switches, and even cutting down some of the trees that were leaning over the school and the caretaker’s house next door, which posed threats to both.
“We’re thrilled with all that they’ve been able to accomplish,” Stewart said.
She added that local boy scouts have already volunteered to help with some additional work to repaint the main hallway of Camp Antioch as well.
Built as the Antioch School in 1939, much of the facility hadn’t been updated and contained original parts for everything from window panes to door knobs.
Contractors spent hours in cutting glass and replacing missing panes, painting and even making sure all the doors open and shut properly around the property.
Stewart said that with the help of the clean-up of brush outside and the projects inside, Camp Antioch has a whole new lease on life. The visiting missionaries were led by Jerry Ferrell and his wife, who got the idea to help out with the building after their association got a recommendation from a missionary in Georgia.
“We’ve been all over the country, from Alaska to South Dakota, Texas, Missouri, Oklahoma out to the reservations there, and Tennessee,” he said. “We’ve been a lot of different places.”
They pulled in with travel trailers to stay for the week, and wrapped up their work last Saturday, June 30. Dozens participated in the work, and also got a special treat with local visitors providing music and song during evening breaks on June 27.
Improvements visitors will immediately notice at Camp Antioch is an updated color scheme on the walls in several rooms, bathrooms that have been cleaned up and new drop ceilings in some, and even all the lights working within the old school’s gymnasium.
“We expect that a lot of these improvements will help us with our utility bills as well,” Stewart said.
Outdoor cleanup also saw the removal of a pine tree threatening the caretaker’s home at Camp Antioch, which was previously occupied but then was repurposed to allow for visiting clergy coming to town to have a free place to stay.